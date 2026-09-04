Woman suffers severe ear injury after alleged attack by landlord’s wife at Fufuo

A woman in her 40s has suffered a severe ear injury after she was allegedly attacked and bitten by her landlord’s wife during a confrontation at Fufuo in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, identified as Yaa Achiaa, is said to have been involved in a dispute with her landlord’s wife, identified only as Afia, following a disagreement over the disciplining of Achiaa’s daughter.

According to accounts from the victim and her family, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 3, when Achiaa was correcting her daughter over alleged misconduct.

Afia is alleged to have intervened and encouraged the child to resist her mother’s disciplinary action.

The intervention reportedly resulted in a confrontation between the two women after Achiaa questioned Afia’s involvement in the matter.

What began as a verbal exchange subsequently escalated into a physical fight.

During the confrontation, Afia is alleged to have bitten Achiaa on the ear, leaving her with a severe injury and bleeding heavily.

Residents who witnessed the incident reportedly intervened and separated the two women before taking Achiaa for first aid.

The incident has since generated concern among residents over the circumstances that led to the altercation.

However, the allegations against Afia have not been independently verified.

It is also not immediately clear whether a formal complaint has been lodged with the Ghana Police Service or whether any arrest has been made.

Further details are expected as investigations, if initiated, establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

For now, the case remains an allegation, and Afia has not been given an opportunity to publicly respond to the claims.

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