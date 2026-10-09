Education | National

Council of State describes talks with striking teachers as fruitful

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  9 October 2026 5:12pm
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The Council of State has described its engagement with striking pre-tertiary teacher unions as fruitful, as efforts continue to resolve the industrial action that has kept teachers and pupils away from classrooms.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with representatives of the unions on Friday, October 9, 2026, the Chairman of the Council, Edward Korbly Doe, said the parties had discussed the concerns behind the strike, with further engagements expected with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

“Our children are at home. And our teachers too are also at home. The classrooms are empty. At the end of it all, I can assure you that we had a very fruitful discussion. They put all their grievances before us. One by one, we looked at it,” he said.

Mr Doe disclosed that the teacher unions would meet the FWSC after the Council of State engagement and had promised to invite the Council for further discussions once that meeting was concluded.

“But from here, they are going for another engagement with the Fair Wages. And they promised that they will invite us immediately after they finish the Fair Wages Commission. We will stand by to hear from them. But I can assure you that it was very, very fruitful,” he added.

The meeting focused on outstanding concerns involving delayed promotions, deprived-area allowances and negotiations on a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Ministry of Education.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to resolve the nationwide strike by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Education Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The unions have maintained that the outstanding issues must be addressed, while negotiations continue between their leadership and the relevant government institutions.

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