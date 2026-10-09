Adjaye Associates opens new Accra studio with public space for cultural exchange

Adjaye Associates has opened a new studio in Accra, creating a new base for the practice while establishing a public-facing space for cultural conversations and creative exchange.

The studio reflects the continued development of the firm’s presence in the city and its commitment to engaging with the wider creative community.

A substantial ground-floor space has been designed to accommodate talks, conversations, exhibitions, gatherings, and other forms of public activity. It is intended as a setting where people working across different creative disciplines can come together.

The ground floor can adapt to different uses and scales of gathering, from smaller conversations and workshops to larger public events. According to the firm, this flexibility reflects an intention for the programme to develop organically over time rather than follow a fixed institutional model.

The studio is part of Adjaye Associates’ growing presence in Accra and reflects its wider interest in architecture as a means of creating conditions for public life and cultural exchange.

Designed by David Adjaye, the four-storey building stands in Cantonments, one of Accra’s most central and established neighbourhoods. Its defining features are a finned façade and a 26-metre cantilever that creates more than 1,300 square metres of column-free office space. It is built of rammed earth and low-carbon concrete, which the firm says reflects its commitment to environmental performance and local materials.

The building is designed to accommodate up to 180 people. Kofi Bio, chief executive of the firm’s Ghana office, has said that the practice has studios in London, New York, and Accra, and that they collaborate as one practice.

Background on Adjaye Associates

Adjaye Associates is the global architecture practice founded by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye. The Accra studio gives the firm a base for working across the African continent and for collaborating with Ghanaian architects, designers, and students.

The practice has a long record of projects in Ghana and abroad. In Accra, it designed the Bank of Ghana’s Bank Square headquarters, which houses 25 departments and 2,500 employees. It also worked with the Wish4Life Foundation on the International Children’s Cancer Research Centre in Ghana.

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