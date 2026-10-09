Chief Justice calls for supportive workplaces to address mental health stigma

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has urged employers to promote inclusive and supportive working environments to help combat stigma associated with mental health conditions.

He made the call in a speech read on his behalf by Supreme Court Judge Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah at this year’s World Mental Health Day celebration at the Court Complex in Accra on Friday, October 9.

The event was jointly organised by the Greater Accra Regional Health Service and the Judicial Service of Ghana under the theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

In his address, the Chief Justice called for compassionate and accessible healthcare services, alongside institutional policies that prioritise mental well-being.

He observed that stigma and the fear of judgement or exclusion often prevent people from speaking openly about their mental health challenges, urging the public to listen to their experiences with empathy and without prejudice.

“We must listen with empathy; most importantly, we must let those experiences inform how we design policies, provide support, and respond to people going through difficult periods in their lives,” he said.

He stressed the need for institutions to prioritise mental well-being and foster a workplace culture where employees feel comfortable seeking support without fear of being judged.

“It is therefore important we recognise that mental well-being is not a peripheral matter; it is an essential part of a healthy, effective and human workplace. We must therefore create an institutional culture in which seeking help is not regarded as a weakness,” he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the mental well-being of judicial officers and staff was fundamental to an effective justice system, enabling them to perform their duties with clarity, integrity and compassion.

The Chief Justice further highlighted the importance of mental health screening and assessments in preventing potential problems, identifying concerns at an early stage and ensuring timely intervention.

“As a society we must move from merely sympathising with people experiencing mental health challenges to creating systems of support,” he said.

He encouraged employers to sustain conversations about mental health in the workplace, promote mutual support among colleagues and create an environment in which staff feel comfortable seeking professional assistance when necessary.

The World Mental Health Day celebration also featured screening for chronic medical conditions and mental health assessments for participants.

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