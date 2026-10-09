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Teachers suspend strike after reaching agreement with government

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  9 October 2026 5:31pm
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Teacher unions have suspended their strike following an agreement with the government on new modalities for addressing outstanding concerns over promotions, salary adjustments and allowances.

Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Dr George Smith-Graham, said consensus had been reached between the teachers and the government, with both parties signing the agreed modalities.

Under the arrangement, 52,000 promoted teachers are expected to receive their salaries with the respective adjustments on October 16, 2026.

The remaining promoted teachers will receive their adjusted salaries by the end of October, Dr Smith-Graham said.

He also announced that payments under the collective agreement would take effect from January 2027.

The agreement further includes new allowances for teachers, although details of the allowances were not immediately provided.

The suspension of the strike follows engagements between the government and teacher unions to resolve the issues that led to the industrial action.

The agreed modalities are expected to guide the implementation of the outstanding payments and other conditions reached by the two parties.

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