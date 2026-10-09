Fire destroys mattress showroom at Sokoban in Kumasi

A devastating fire has broken out at Sokoban-Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region.

This has destroyed several mattresses at a showroom near Kumasi Hospital.

The circumstances leading to the fire remain unclear.

The blaze has consumed a large portion of the showroom, as residents race to save vehicles parked in a commercial garage adjacent to the facility.

Fire tenders arrived at the scene after residents attempt to bring the blaze under control.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.