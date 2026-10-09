Fire destroys mattress showroom at Sokoban in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
A devastating fire has broken out at Sokoban-Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region.
This has destroyed several mattresses at a showroom near Kumasi Hospital.
The circumstances leading to the fire remain unclear.
The blaze has consumed a large portion of the showroom, as residents race to save vehicles parked in a commercial garage adjacent to the facility.
Fire tenders arrived at the scene after residents attempt to bring the blaze under control.
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