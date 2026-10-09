Audio By Carbonatix
Kwabla Atitsogbui Gbeze Kumi, Francis Kwasi Aheto, Torbokor Vivor K.Tugba, Kwashi Tugbah Koklo, Christian Katahena, Mary Katahena, Edmund Ashiagbor, Theophilius Kwashie Agbemabiawo, and family regret to announce the death of their beloved son;
Nicholas Atsu Kumi
Aged: 37 years
Funeral Arrangements Are As Follows
Burial: Saturday, 17th October 2026
Filing Past: 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Burial Mass: 9:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono
Interment: Private interment immediately after the burial Mass.
Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, 17th October, 2026, after the burial service, Holy Child Basic School Grounds, Sakumono.
Thanksgiving Mass: 9:00 am Sunday, 18th October, 2026, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono
Family and Friends Gathering after Mass: at St. Raphael the Archangel, Lashibi (Youth Center Lashibi).
Widow: Charlotte Edem Attah
Son: Aidan Dzidula Kumi
Dress Code: Black & Red
All Friends & Sympathizers Are Cordially Invited
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