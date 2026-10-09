Obituary

Nicholas Atsu Kumi

  9 October 2026 6:22pm
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Kwabla Atitsogbui Gbeze Kumi, Francis Kwasi Aheto, Torbokor Vivor K.Tugba, Kwashi Tugbah Koklo, Christian Katahena, Mary Katahena, Edmund Ashiagbor, Theophilius Kwashie Agbemabiawo, and family regret to announce the death of their beloved son;

Nicholas Atsu Kumi

Aged: 37 years

Funeral Arrangements Are As Follows

Burial: Saturday, 17th October 2026

Filing Past: 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Burial Mass: 9:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono

Interment: Private interment immediately after the burial Mass.

Final Funeral Rites: Saturday, 17th October, 2026, after the burial service, Holy Child Basic School Grounds, Sakumono.

Thanksgiving Mass: 9:00 am Sunday, 18th October, 2026, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono

Family and Friends Gathering after Mass: at St. Raphael the Archangel, Lashibi (Youth Center Lashibi).

Widow: Charlotte Edem Attah 

Son: Aidan Dzidula Kumi

Dress Code: Black & Red

All Friends & Sympathizers Are Cordially Invited


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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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