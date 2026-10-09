Vice Chancellors Ghana appeal to striking university administrators to resume work

Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG) has appealed to the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) to suspend its ongoing industrial action and return to work while negotiations continue to resolve outstanding concerns over remuneration and conditions of service.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 9, VCG acknowledged the important role administrators and professional staff play in the effective running of Ghana’s public universities but warned that the prolonged strike was significantly affecting university operations and threatening the stability of the academic calendar.

The association expressed concern that the industrial action could reverse progress made by universities in restoring and stabilising academic schedules following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VCG disclosed that it had engaged the Minister for Education and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to help address the impasse.

According to the association, the FWSC has assured it of its commitment to working towards resolving the outstanding issues.

“In view of the ongoing engagements and the assurances received, VCG respectfully appeals to GAUA to consider resuming work while the parties pursue the processes necessary to bring outstanding matters to an amicable conclusion,” the statement said.

VCG urged all parties to remain committed to constructive dialogue and work with urgency towards a fair and sustainable resolution of the dispute.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to protect the welfare of university staff while safeguarding the effective functioning of public universities.

“We are confident that, through good faith, mutual respect and constructive engagement, an acceptable resolution can be reached in the interest of university staff, students and the entire higher education system,” the statement added.

The appeal comes as GAUA’s industrial action continues to disrupt administrative activities at public universities. The association has said its concerns remain unresolved despite engagements with government and the FWSC.

The ongoing dispute has heightened concerns about disruptions to university administration and the academic calendar, with calls growing for a negotiated settlement to restore normal operations.

Read the full statement below

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