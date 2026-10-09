Education Ministry welcomes suspension of teachers’ strike

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has welcomed the decision by three pre-tertiary teacher unions to suspend their nationwide strike following negotiations with the government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).
In a statement issued on Friday, October 9, the Ministry described the decision by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) as a positive step towards resolving outstanding concerns through dialogue and mutual understanding.
The Ministry said it remained committed to working with the unions, the FWSC and other stakeholders to address the issues affecting teachers’ welfare while ensuring stability and continuity in the delivery of quality education.
It also expressed appreciation to teachers, parents, learners and other stakeholders for their patience and resilience during the industrial action.
The Ministry urged all parties to sustain the spirit of cooperation and good faith to consolidate the progress made through negotiations.
It further reaffirmed its commitment to promoting industrial harmony and creating an environment in which teachers are valued, supported and empowered to contribute to Ghana’s education transformation agenda.
The nationwide strike was triggered by unresolved concerns over teachers’ conditions of service, including delays in promotion placements and related arrears, negotiations on a new Collective Agreement, and the implementation of the deprived-area allowance.
Read the full statement below
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