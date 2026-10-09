Education | National

KNUST postpones 2026/2027 academic year reopening indefinitely amid GAUA strike

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  9 October 2026 6:47pm
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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

In a statement on Friday, October 9, the University Management said the industrial action had affected the effective operation and administration of the institution, making it necessary to suspend the scheduled reopening.

The university had initially scheduled Tuesday, October 13, 2026, for the start of the academic year.

Students, parents and guardians, as well as other stakeholders, have been advised to take note of the postponement and await further communication from management.

KNUST said it would announce a revised reopening date in due course, without specifying when academic activities would resume.

“Management regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders,” the statement said.

The development comes amid disruptions to administrative services at KNUST following the GAUA strike, with some university offices operating below capacity.

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