Chief Justice urges employers to tackle mental health stigma in workplaces

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has called on employers and public institutions to make mental well-being a priority by creating work environments where people can seek professional help without fear of judgement or discrimination.

He said stigma and the fear of exclusion often force people experiencing mental health challenges to hide their struggles, making it necessary for workplaces to foster understanding and provide appropriate support.

The Chief Justice made the call in a speech read on his behalf by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah at the 2026 World Mental Health Day celebration at the Court Complex in Accra.

The event, organised by the Greater Accra Regional Health Service and the Judicial Service of Ghana, was held under the theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that mental health conversations must go beyond diagnoses and statistics to recognise the personal experiences of those affected and ensure their voices shape policies and support systems.

“We must listen with empathy; most importantly, we must let those experiences inform how we design policies, provide support, and respond to people going through difficult periods in their lives,” he said.

He cited the demanding nature of work within the Judicial Service, where staff are regularly exposed to conflict, trauma, loss, crime and family disputes, as factors that could affect their mental well-being.

He said institutions must therefore build a culture in which employees feel safe to seek assistance rather than perceive it as a sign of weakness.

“It is therefore important we recognise that mental well-being is not a peripheral matter; it is an essential part of a healthy, effective and human workplace. We must therefore create an institutional culture in which seeking help is not regarded as a weakness,” he said.

The Chief Justice noted that the mental well-being of judicial officers and other staff was fundamental to an effective justice system, which depends on personnel who can carry out their responsibilities with clarity, integrity and compassion.

He also highlighted the importance of screening and mental health assessments in preventing potential problems, identifying concerns early and ensuring timely intervention.

Calling for a more practical approach to mental health, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said society must move beyond expressing sympathy to establishing systems that provide meaningful support to people facing mental health challenges.

“As a society we must move from merely sympathising with people experiencing mental health challenges to creating systems of support,” he said.

He urged employers to keep mental health discussions active, encourage colleagues to look out for one another and promote access to professional care.

The celebration also featured screening for chronic medical conditions and mental health assessments for participants.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.