CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service

Baffoe-Bonnie

The Judicial Service has responded to growing public debate over recent comments made by the Chief Justice (CJ), Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, about the performance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), stressing that the remarks were made in good faith and were not intended to undermine judicial independence.

In a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary on Friday, September 4, it said that the Chief Justice had taken note of the mixed public reaction to observations he made during a recent outreach engagement with some state institutions.

“The observations were made in good faith, and were not intended to serve a purpose inimical to judicial independence,” the statement said.

The clarification follows comments made by Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie during visits to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on Wednesday, September 2.

During his visit to MIIF, the Chief Justice praised the institution’s performance and questioned what Ghana had been doing over the previous eight years, based on what he had seen and heard about improvements at some state institutions.

At SSNIT, he also commented on previous plans to dispose of some of the institution’s assets, including the Labadi Beach Hotel, contrasting the situation with what he described as improvements in the management of state institutions under the current administration.

The remarks have since attracted criticism, with concerns raised about whether the head of the Judiciary should publicly comment on the performance of successive governments.

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), for instance, has urged the Chief Justice to exercise restraint and discretion in his public engagements, arguing that comments contrasting the current administration with its predecessor could create a perception of political bias and undermine confidence in the Judiciary.

The New Patriotic Party has also criticised the remarks, questioning the neutrality of the Chief Justice and warning that such comments could affect public confidence in the Judiciary.

Other commentators, including political activist and physician Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy, have similarly criticised the remarks, saying they could be perceived as political commentary by the head of an independent arm of government.

However, some members of the public have defended the Chief Justice’s right to comment on the performance of public institutions, particularly where such observations are based on measurable performance and national development concerns.

Against this backdrop, the Service has reaffirmed the Chief Justice's commitment to the constitutional role of the Judiciary.

“The Chief Justice remains committed to upholding the integrity and independence of the Judiciary, and the promotion of justice and equality before the law,” the statement added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.