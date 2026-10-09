Joy in Nayilifong as Farouk Aliu Mahama donates 100kVA transformer to improve power supply

Residents of Nayilifong, a community in the Yendi Constituency, have been thrown into wild jubilation following the donation of a 100kVA electricity transformer by former Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The transformer, which arrived in the community on Wednesday, October 6, was met with rousing ecstasy as community members poured out in large numbers to witness the offloading.

For months, Nayilifong has struggled with erratic power supply, affecting businesses, students, and households.

Both the elderly and the youth could not hide their joy as the much-needed facility was unveiled, with many showering praises on the former MP for his continued generosity even after leaving office.

"We cannot thank our son, Farouk Aliu Mahama, enough for his continuous support to us even after he lost the seat. May God bless him," an elated woman said, echoing the sentiments of many residents.

Legacy of service beyond parliament

As MP for Yendi, Mr Aliu Mahama was credited with massive development projects in the areas of infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment.

He, however, surprisingly lost his seat in the 2024 general elections.

Since leaving Parliament, he has sustained his philanthropic activities across the constituency, refusing to abandon the people he once represented.

Just a few weeks ago, he was widely applauded in Yendi for his generous financial support to a young medical student from the constituency to enable him to complete his studies.

Residents say the latest intervention will not only stabilise electricity supply but also boost small-scale businesses that depend heavily on power.

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