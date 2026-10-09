Education

Negotiations with government to continue despite strike suspension – GNAT

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  9 October 2026 9:05pm
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The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, says negotiations with the government over teachers’ outstanding demands will continue.

This is despite the suspension of the strike by three teacher unions.

“The issues have not been completed. Negotiations have not ended or concluded. Let me put it, not concluded. And so we’ll continue to negotiate until all the issues are done,” Mr Musah said on Accra-based Citi News on Friday, October 9.

GNAT, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Association of Ghana (PRETAG) suspended their industrial action following engagements with the Council of State and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The unions began the strike on September 25, 2026, over outstanding concerns relating to promotions, conditions of service and allowances.

Mr Musah stressed that the suspension of the strike did not mean all the issues had been resolved, insisting that the unions would continue engaging the government until their demands were addressed.

Under the commitments reached, promotion-related arrears are expected to be paid to 51,000 teachers by October 16, 2026, with payments to the remaining beneficiaries scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

The digital support allowance is expected to be paid in November, while the continuous professional development allowance is scheduled for December 2026.

The unions are expected to continue negotiations with the government on the outstanding issues following the suspension of the industrial action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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