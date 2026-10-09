Ghana expects economic boost as World Assemblies of God Congress brings 10,000 delegates to Accra

Ghana is expected to benefit economically from the arrival of more than 10,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries for the World Assemblies of God Congress in Accra from October 14 to 16, 2026.

The three-day gathering will bring together pastors, ministers and church leaders from across the world, creating potential business opportunities for the hospitality, transport, tourism and food sectors, as well as local traders.

The congress will also mark the first time in its 50-year history that the global Assemblies of God gathering is being held in Africa.

Speaking on Joy FM’s A Walk With Jesus, Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Assistant Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, said the global Assemblies of God fraternity had about 89 million members.

“It has never come to Africa before. This is the first time in 50 years. And this is Africa’s time of revival,” he said.

The congress will hold daytime leadership and breakout sessions at Black Star Square, running from the morning until about 5 p.m. Activities will then move to the Accra Sports Stadium for evening revival rallies.

Dr Bempah said the event was open to Christians beyond the Assemblies of God denomination.

“Everybody is invited. It is not only Assemblies of God. We are made up of different denominations,” he said.

International speakers expected at the congress include Bishop Doug, Reverend Dominic Yeo from Singapore, Apostle Escobar and Dr Stephen Wengam, alongside other church leaders from around the world.

The evening rallies will feature gospel musicians including Sinach, Joe Mettle, Dunsin Oyekan and Reverend Angela Donadio, as well as Gramophone Chorale.

They will be joined by a 500-member Congress Mass Choir and other international gospel singers.

Dr Bempah said the programme would focus on prayer, miracles, breakthrough and spiritual renewal.

“It’s going to be a time of mega revival,” he said.

The congress will also spotlight the Assemblies of God’s MM33 vision, which seeks to establish one million churches worldwide by 2033.

Dr Bempah said the movement currently had about 500,000 churches and planned to establish another 500,000 to reach the target.

“We have half a million churches now, and we want to plant an additional 500,000 churches to make it one million local churches,” he said.

He explained that the 2033 target was linked to the 2,000th anniversary of the ascension of Jesus Christ.

For Dr Bempah, evangelism remains central to the church’s mission.

“The church exists to win souls. We don’t have any other purpose,” he said.

He added: “We need to keep focused and win more souls because Jesus is coming very soon.”

The World Assemblies of God Congress runs from October 14 to 16, with daytime sessions at Black Star Square and evening revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dr Bempah has invited Christians from different denominations to attend what he described as an “epoch-making” gathering for Ghana and Africa.

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