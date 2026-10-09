Trade Ministry backs use of creative arts to rehabilitate prison inmates

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has commended the Ghana Prisons Service for using creative arts to develop inmates’ skills, promote rehabilitation and prepare them for economic opportunities after their release.

Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi, speaking on behalf of the sector Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, said creative arts could help inmates rediscover their talents, rebuild confidence and develop skills that would support their reintegration into society.

He made the remarks as the special guest of honour at the maiden Director-General and Adehyee’s Art Exhibition, where he highlighted the role of art in promoting human dignity, mutual understanding and personal transformation.

Mr Ahi said correctional facilities must go beyond keeping people in custody to provide practical opportunities for personal development and economic independence.

He also pointed to the potential of Ghana’s creative arts industry to generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to national development.

He called for art exhibitions involving inmates to become sustainable platforms for identifying talent, attracting public-private partnerships and connecting their works to commercial markets.

The Deputy Minister further urged the public to look beyond the past mistakes of incarcerated persons and avoid stigmatising them, stressing the need to recognise their dignity and capacity to contribute productively to society.

Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, said the exhibition aligned with the Service’s broader “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” philosophy, which seeks to transform the institution from a predominantly custodial system into one focused on rehabilitation, development and sustainability.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts by the Service to use skills training and creative arts to support inmate reformation and reintegration.

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