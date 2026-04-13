Sports Ministry, Creative Arts join forces to boost Ghana’s 2026 World Cup agenda

Ghana’s push toward a successful World Cup campaign is taking a broader, more inclusive approach, as the Ministry of Sports intensifies collaboration with the creative arts sector to rally national support and showcase the country’s cultural identity on the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews on the sidelines of the launch of the BP Soul Travel and Tour Road to the World Cup event, the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, emphasised that football is no longer viewed in isolation, but as a powerful vehicle for promoting multiple sectors of the Ghanaian economy, especially tourism and entertainment.

According to the Minister, this collaborative effort has been evident since the early stages of Ghana’s World Cup qualification journey.

“Right from the qualifying series, virtually every sporting event, especially football, has been organised in collaboration with the tourism ministry, particularly the Ghana Tourism Authority,” he explained.

He highlighted the active involvement of top Ghanaian entertainers, noting that musicians have consistently been part of major football-related events, helping to energise fans and create a vibrant atmosphere around the national team.

The collaboration has extended beyond performances at matches. The Minister revealed that key stakeholders, including artistes, were brought together during a recent fundraising event held at the Ministry of Finance, which was attended by the President and other dignitaries.

“From Shatta Wale, the king of the street, to Stonebwoy, we brought both of them together, where His Excellency was present, alongside many other artistes,” he added.

Beyond entertainment, Mr Adams stressed that the World Cup presents an opportunity for Ghana to project its full economic and cultural potential to the world. As a result, multiple government agencies and sectors are being integrated into the broader agenda.

“This World Cup is not just about chasing the ball for 90 minutes; it’s about every sector of the economy coming on board,” he stated.

He further revealed that institutions such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Ghana Cocoa Board, and the Cocoa Processing Company are being engaged to promote Ghanaian products and investment opportunities during the tournament period.

“We must market everything we have as Ghana. This is the time to begin showcasing what we are already doing,” he said.

The Minister’s remarks underscore a strategic shift toward using sports as a unifying platform—not only to achieve success on the pitch but also to amplify Ghana’s cultural influence, economic prospects, and global brand.

With creatives, policymakers, and industry players aligned, Ghana’s World Cup campaign is shaping up to be a holistic national effort—one that blends sport, culture, and commerce into a single, powerful narrative.

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