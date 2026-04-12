ECG kicks off Phase Two of transformer upgrades at Lashibi; brief outages expected

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the commencement of Phase Two of the government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, targeting the Lashibi Primary Substation.

The three-day technical exercise is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, and will run through Thursday, 16th April 2026. This follows the successful completion of Phase One at the Nmai Dzorn Primary Substation.

The core of the project involves replacing the existing 20/26MVA transformer (TxL031) at the Lashibi site with a higher-capacity 30/39MVA unit.

According to the ECG, this upgrade is a critical component of a broader national commitment to strengthen power infrastructure, reduce system overloads, and deliver more reliable electricity services to residents and businesses.

To ensure the safety of technical personnel during the installation, the ECG will implement brief, planned power outages in specific areas.

The exercise has been organized into a six-hour rotating schedule for different community groups:

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm): Shalom Spot, Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage), Paradise Washing Bay, Amandi Shopping Mall, Devtraco Estates, and Collins Dauda.

Shalom Spot, Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage), Paradise Washing Bay, Amandi Shopping Mall, Devtraco Estates, and Collins Dauda. Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm): Resolve Hospital, Timber Market, Marina Mall (Spintex), Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools), and Temple Gate.

Resolve Hospital, Timber Market, Marina Mall (Spintex), Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools), and Temple Gate. Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am): Emef Estates, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono (Estates and Village), Community 19, and Awudu Issaka Park.

Emef Estates, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono (Estates and Village), Community 19, and Awudu Issaka Park. Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am): Angels School, HFC Estates, Cambodia, Puma Fuel Station, C&J Medical Center, Spintex Junction, ICGC, and Texpo.

Angels School, HFC Estates, Cambodia, Puma Fuel Station, C&J Medical Center, Spintex Junction, ICGC, and Texpo.

Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, Ag. Director of Communications for ECG, assured customers that measures are in place to minimise the duration of these outages.

"ECG sincerely appreciates the continued patience, cooperation, and understanding of the public as these essential improvements are carried out," the statement noted, advising customers to plan their activities accordingly during the three-day window.

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