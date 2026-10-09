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TUC calls on government to urgently address striking teachers’ grievances

Source: Kareen Tei  
  9 October 2026 4:03pm
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The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the government to take immediate steps to address the grievances of striking teachers, warning that further delays could worsen the disruption to teaching and learning in schools.

TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah expressed concern over the impact of the prolonged industrial action on the education sector, calling for urgent government intervention to bring the dispute to an end.

The teachers remain on strike despite appeals from some members of the public for them to return to the classroom, leaving the resolution of their concerns a pressing issue for stakeholders in the education sector.

Commenting on the dispute, Mr Ansah called on the government to accelerate efforts to address the teachers’ demands, explaining that their previous experiences had contributed to the ongoing industrial action.

“We are asking the government to expedite action and resolve their concerns. The teachers are doing this based on their previous experiences, and the government must come in now,” he said.

He stressed that the government must act promptly to address the issues at the heart of the dispute, noting the need for a lasting resolution to prevent further interruptions to academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Agyekum, has assured the public that the government is working to resolve the impasse and facilitate the teachers’ return to the classroom.

“The teachers were looking up to us to provide, and I can confirm to you that we are resolving it,” he said.

The minister’s assurance signals the government’s commitment to addressing the dispute, although the specific measures being pursued and the timeline for reaching an agreement were not detailed in the remarks provided.

The continued strike has heightened calls for a swift resolution, with stakeholders concerned about the potential for further disruption if the disagreement remains unresolved.

The TUC’s appeal places renewed emphasis on the need for dialogue between the government and the teachers to address their concerns and establish a sustainable agreement.

For now, attention remains on the government’s efforts to settle the dispute and the steps needed to enable teachers to return to their classrooms and restore normal academic activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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