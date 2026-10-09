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Energy Minister commends NPA CEO for maintaining petroleum market stability amid global shocks

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 October 2026 3:35pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo
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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, for helping to maintain stability in Ghana’s petroleum market amid disruptions in the global energy market.

Dr Jinapor made the commendation during the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition’s 2026 Performance Review Retreat for its sector agencies in Ho, where he acknowledged the efforts of the NPA and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) in navigating prevailing market uncertainties.

He said Ghana had managed to maintain relative stability in its petroleum downstream sector despite the difficult conditions created by the ongoing conflict and its effects on the global energy market.

“BOST and NPA, let me thank you. Edudzi, let me thank you; you have been fantastic. The war that we are facing has created a very difficult situation for us, and if you compare Ghana to other countries, clearly, we are an outlier because of the relationship we have,” Dr Jinapor said.

The Minister’s remarks highlighted the role of the two institutions in helping Ghana manage external energy market pressures while sustaining stability in the domestic petroleum sector.

He said their efforts remained important as the country navigates global uncertainties and works to strengthen resilience across the energy industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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