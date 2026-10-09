CXP urges businesses to localize AI to improve customer experience

As businesses embrace digital transformation, the Customer Experience Professionals (CXP) has urged organizations to localize artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve service delivery and make customer experiences more relevant to Ghanaians.

The call was made at the 6th Annual CXP Conference and Ghana CXX Awards, held under the theme, “Experience Management: Transforming Business. Empowering Citizens. Positioning Ghana.” The event celebrated excellence in customer experience while exploring ways to transform service delivery in Ghana.

President of CXP, Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, said AI adoption must reflect local needs, including the use of Ghanaian languages, to make digital services accessible to more people.

“For me, I believe the future will always be human, because AI is supposed to help improve the life of humans,” she said.

She urged institutions to develop AI solutions that respond to local realities, adding that “let's build on AI, but let's localize it so that it can help support our local economy and our local institutions.”

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson, said the government is increasingly considering citizens’ views on development projects, including their relevance, delivery speed and quality.

He said the approach marks a shift from simply preparing budgets and executing projects to actively seeking public feedback on where resources should be invested.

“Now we don't just look at projects. We don't just look in executing the government's policy of bringing back our legacy projects and actually completing them. We're also asking citizens to comment on the relevance of the projects themselves,” he said.

Chief Digital Officer at MTN Ghana, Ibrahim Misto, also urged technology developers to focus on solving problems within their communities rather than prioritizing technology for its own sake.

“Look for local problems, don't fall in love with the code or the model, fall in love with the technology and with your problem,” he said, emphasizing that solutions grounded in local needs are more likely to address challenges in Ghana and similar markets.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, cautioned businesses against assuming that digitizing existing processes automatically improves customer experience.

He said companies must ensure that digital platforms are simple, accessible and designed around customers’ needs.

“Making a bad process digital does not make it a good process,” he said. “What gives me a good experience is if it is simple, if I can use it without depending on someone.”

The discussions highlighted the need for businesses and public institutions to combine technology with human-centered service delivery, ensuring that digital transformation translates into more accessible, efficient and relevant experiences for customers and citizens.

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