Armah-Kofi Buah, Sam George, other MPs among newly qualified lawyers

Audio By Carbonatix
Two government ministers and other Members of Parliament are among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers called to the Ghana Bar.
The new lawyers were admitted to the profession at a ceremony organised by the General Legal Council (GLC) in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.
The government appointees include Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.
Mr George is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, while Mr Buah represents Ellembelle in Parliament.
The other MPs called to the Bar are Davis Ansah Opoku, who represents Mpraeso, and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the MP for Awutu Senya East.
Their admission to the legal profession adds to their existing responsibilities in Parliament and public service.
Several media personalities also joined the legal profession, including JoyNews journalist Ayisha Ibrahim, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, Channel One TV and Citi FM broadcaster Umaru Sanda Amadu, and TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor Duodu.
The call to the Bar marks the formal admission of qualified candidates into Ghana's legal profession after they have fulfilled the requirements for entry.
Addressing the ceremony, Judicial Secretary Musah Ahmed said the occasion marked the transition from legal education to professional practice.
He reminded the newly qualified lawyers that their admission came with the responsibility of upholding the rule of law and discharging their duties with diligence and integrity.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine, members of the judiciary and other legal practitioners.
The latest cohort brings together individuals from politics, public administration and the media, many of whom are adding legal training to careers they have already established in their respective fields.
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