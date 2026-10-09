IJM Ghana welcomes country’s upgrade to Tier 1 in 2026 Trafficking in Persons report

International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana has congratulated the government and stakeholders following Ghana’s upgrade from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in the United States Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

The organisation says the recognition reflects progress in efforts to prevent human trafficking, protect survivors and prosecute offenders.

Tier 1 is the highest ranking in the US assessment and indicates that a country fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

In a press release issued on October 9, 2026, IJM Ghana attributed the achievement to coordinated action by government institutions, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and communities across the country.

The organisation commended the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, particularly the Human Trafficking Secretariat, for coordinating national anti-trafficking efforts and implementing Ghana’s National Action Plan.

It also acknowledged the contributions of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations.

Parliament, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and development partners were also recognised for their roles in public education, advocacy and victim protection.

Ghana records progress in trafficking prosecutions

According to IJM Ghana, the country made progress in law enforcement and victim support during the reporting period.

The organisation cited the prosecution of 212 alleged traffickers and 28 convictions, as well as the identification of 2,331 trafficking victims, all of whom were reportedly referred to appropriate services.

It also highlighted increased government funding for victim assistance and anti-trafficking initiatives, expanded training for frontline officers and stronger international cooperation.

Efforts to combat online scam operations linked to trafficking and forced labour were also cited as part of the progress recorded.

IJM Ghana said improved victim identification and referral demonstrated growing capacity among social welfare officers, law enforcement personnel, labour inspectors, immigration officers and civil society organisations to identify and support people affected by trafficking.

Child trafficking remains a major concern

Despite the improved ranking, IJM Ghana has warned that human trafficking and exploitation remain significant challenges, particularly for children.

The organisation said children in Ghana continue to face exploitation in forced labour in fishing, domestic work, street hawking, agriculture, artisanal mining, quarrying and herding.

Child trafficking on Lake Volta remains a major concern, while children from Ghana and neighbouring West African countries continue to face the risk of exploitation.

The statement also raised concerns about traffickers increasingly using technology to recruit and exploit victims through fraudulent job offers, cybercrime schemes, online scams and deceptive migration opportunities.

IJM Ghana said these challenges underline the need for sustained investment in child protection systems, survivor-centred services, community awareness and coordinated law enforcement.

IJM calls for increased funding

The organisation says Ghana’s Tier 1 status should not be treated as the end of the country’s anti-trafficking efforts, but as an opportunity to strengthen existing interventions.

It identified limited shelter capacity, particularly for adult survivors, as one of the outstanding challenges requiring attention.

Additional investment is also needed to strengthen anti-trafficking responses in rural communities, improve specialised training on cyber-enabled trafficking and expand support services for survivors.

IJM Ghana urged stakeholders to increase funding for human trafficking interventions and child protection, while strengthening accountability and ensuring frontline institutions have the resources required to carry out their responsibilities.

Reacting to the development, IJM’s Director of the West Africa Programme, Anita Budu, described Ghana’s elevation to Tier 1 as a significant national achievement.

“Ghana's elevation to Tier 1 status is a significant national achievement that reflects the power of coordinated action and collective commitment. We commend the Government of Ghana and all stakeholders whose dedication has contributed to this milestone,” she said.

However, she cautioned that thousands of children and vulnerable adults remained at risk of trafficking and exploitation.

“This achievement should inspire us to work even harder to ensure every child is safe, every survivor is protected, and every trafficker is held accountable,” she added.

About IJM Ghana

International Justice Mission is a global organisation that works to protect vulnerable people and communities living in poverty from violence and exploitation.

It partners with local authorities across its programmes in 19 countries to address violence against women and children, abuse of power by public authorities, human trafficking and forced labour.

In Ghana, IJM partners with government institutions to address human trafficking and forced labour in the agricultural sector by strengthening the capacity of relevant authorities to identify, respond to, and prevent cases.

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