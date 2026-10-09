Ghana moves to regulate growing electric vehicle charging sector

Ghana is taking steps to regulate its rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) charging sector as increasing numbers of electric cars enter the country, the Energy Commission said on Wednesday.

The Commission said it had completed regulations for EV charging stations and battery-swapping systems, which were currently undergoing the necessary approval process in Parliament.

Ms Joyce Caitlyn Ocansey, Programme Coordinator of the Drive Electric Programmes, Energy Commission, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the move was to ensure that the development of the charging infrastructure kept pace with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

The Commission, together with the Ministry of Transport, had developed standards for electric cars, motorcycles and tricycles intended for the Ghanaian market.

Ms Ocansey said the Commission was working with relevant institutions to ensure that the emerging sector developed within a clear regulatory framework.

On management of used EV battery, she noted that the Energy Commission had incorporated it into the regulatory framework to prevent the emerging sector from creating a future waste problem.

Ms Ocansey said EV batteries could be recycled for other uses, and that the Commission would support the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure that requirements covering the management of hazardous and electronic waste was enforced.

The regulations would require operators within the charging infrastructure sector to comply with provisions relating to the collection and recycling of batteries.

She said licensed agents were expected to undertake the recovery, recycling, repurposing and eventual disposal of batteries in accordance with the EPA’s requirements.

Ms Ocansey said the developing EV market presented opportunities for investment in charging infrastructure.

The Commission, she said, had completed a market opportunity study to provide information for potential investors, while government was also considering solar-based EV charging stations.

She said establishing the necessary regulatory framework would help streamline the sector and provide clarity for investors and operators as EV adoption increased.

It would also continue working with the Ministry of Transport and other relevant institutions to support the development of electric mobility in Ghana.

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