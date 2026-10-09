55 aspirants cleared to contest NDC executive positions in Lambussie

Audio By Carbonatix
Fifty-five aspirants have been vetted and cleared to contest various constituency executive positions in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency elections in the Lambussie Constituency.
The exercise was to enable the party to elect new executives to lead its affairs at the constituency level, deepen internal democracy, and consolidate its internal unity.
The positions being contested include Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Communication Officer, Treasurer, Youth Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, among others.
Mr Gabriel Kuuwil, who was Vice Chairman and became Chairman after the demise of Alhaji Zakaria Sana, is seeking to retain his position.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Lambussie, he described the vetting exercise as smooth and peaceful.
Mr Kuuwil said the vetting provided an opportunity for the party to assess the eligibility of the aspirants in the constituency in accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines ahead of the elections.
He indicated that the successful conduct of the vetting marked an important milestone in the party’s preparations towards the constituency elections.
Mr Kuuwil urged all aspirants and supporters to maintain unity and peace as they go through the internal contest.
He said: “Let us maintain peace before, during and after the elections by adhering to rules and regulations governing the electoral process and conducting our campaign peacefully.
“I wish every one of you a peaceful, clean and successful campaign. May your message reach every delegate. May we conduct our campaign with respect, unity and decorum.”
The constituency-level elections form part of the NDC’s broader internal reorganisation to strengthen the party from the grassroots ahead of its regional and national executive elections.
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