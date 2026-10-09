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Madina NDC Poll: Sidii Abubakar camp rejects Musah Dankwah’s figures

Source: GNA  
  9 October 2026 4:31am
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The campaign team of Mr Sidii Abubakar, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Madina Constituency, has rejected a recent poll attributed to Mr Musah Dankwah, a pollster on the forthcoming Madina constituency parliamentary contest. 

The team described the figures as inconsistent with its assessment of the situation on the ground. 

A statement issued by the campaign team to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said, “It was not surprised by the poll’s assessment of the performance of the incumbent Madina Member of Parliament (MP) but strongly disputed the figures attributed to Mr Abubakar and other contenders. 

“We in the Mr Sidii Abubakar camp have studied the poll circulating in the Madina NDC parliamentary race and rejected its entire figures. 

“The numbers simply do not reflect the ground.”  

According to the statement, the poll’s 24.7 per cent figure for Mr Abubakar significantly understates his support across the constituency. 

“Mr Sidii’s 24.7 per cent has been pulled down and, in our estimated view, does not match his real standing across the constituency. His support is far ahead of what the poll suggests,” it said. 

The statement also questioned the 14.7 per cent attributed to Razak Cissey, arguing that his reported level of support did not correspond with what it described as his visibility across the constituency’s 15 sections. 

“Cissey is known in only one of them, Madina West. A candidate with that footprint cannot honestly poll 14.7 per cent of the constituency wide. This is why we hold, with the greatest conviction, that his figure is inflated,” it stated. 

The statement further raised questions about the neutrality of the poll, pointing to Mr Dankwah’s publicly stated support for Razak Cissey as a Parliamentary aspirant. 

“Musah Dankwah was the first person to publicly declare unflinching support for Razak Cissey as a Madina MP aspirant. Given that history, we see these polls as a scheme to keep projecting Cissey as part of efforts to shape public perceptions in his favour among delegates and voters,” it alleged. 

It added, “A poll from an openly declared supporter cannot be treated as neutral.” 

The campaign also challenged the internal consistency of the poll, arguing that if the 23.1 per cent attributed to the incumbent MP were accepted, Cissey’s reported figure should be considerably lower. 

“Furthermore, even on the poll’s own terms, if Sosu’s 23.1 per cent is accepted, which we also question, Cissey should be hovering around 6 per cent, and not 14.7 per cent. The gap shows how far the figures have been stretched,” it said. 

The statement urged its supporters to remain calm and focused despite the controversy surrounding the poll. 

“Our message to our esteemed supporters is to remain calm. Such schemes that have come to the attention of the campaign team will neither break nor make us complacent,” it said. 

The campaign maintained that it would continue with its constituency-level engagement ahead of the parliamentary contest, insisting that its focus remains on its stated agenda for Madina. 

“We remain focused on a results-orientated campaign, run on a going-concern basis, and nothing will make this team relax from the project to rescue Madina from its current underdeveloped, failed and abysmal leadership,” the statement added. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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