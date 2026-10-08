NDC’s Julius Fieve files nomination to contest Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organiser position

NDC Communications Team Member Julius Karl Fieve has filed his nomination to contest the party's Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organiser position, promising to help build a more formidable NDC across the region.

The NDC has announced that nominations for its 2026 Regional Executive Elections opened on Tuesday, October 6. In a statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, the party urged all members intending to contest the various Regional Executive positions to take full advantage of the nomination period.

In a statement released on social media, Mr Fieve said, “Having served as TEIN-KNUST Deputy Secretary, Branch Secretary, 2-two terms elected Assembly Member, and a Constituency Youth Organiser, I believe I have the experience to lead the Volta youth for victory 2028.”

He said that, if elected to the position, he will work with the Regional Youth Organiser, Constituency Youth Organisers in the region, and other executives to address real and persistent needs within the youth wing across five pillars.

First is improving grassroots mobilisation and organisational strength by strengthening communication and coordination from the Regional Office down to constituencies, branches, and polling stations; building a youth organisational database; and promoting inclusive mobilisation of young women, persons with disabilities, and youth of all backgrounds.

The second pillar on youth livelihood and opportunity will seek to build a Volta Youth Opportunity Information System, which will provide opportunity and application clinics, skills and enterprise engagements, and a Volta Mentorship Network connecting young members to professionals, entrepreneurs, and political leaders.

The third pillar, revolving around engagement with the student and Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), will seek to deepen the relationship between the Regional Youth Wing and TEIN chapters by creating a TEIN listening platform, political education and leadership development, and a deliberate TEIN-to-party leadership pipeline.

The fourth pillar on research, communication and political education will seek to establish a Regional Youth Research and Intelligence Desk, a grassroots feedback system, enhanced political education for the youth, and a communicators' development programme for the digital and broadcast age.

The final pillar on welfare, unity and discipline will seek to coordinate youth welfare and emergency support, promoting a culture of solidarity, post-election reconciliation, and discipline and responsibility within the Youth Wing.

Mr Fieve says he will remain connected to Constituency Youth Organisers, branch actors, TEIN leaders, and ordinary members of the party.

He assured he will support and strengthen the work of the Regional Youth Organiser and the wider Regional Executives, not create a parallel structure.

He assured that “activities would increasingly respond to what young people are actually saying and experiencing. Young women, students, professionals, artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, and grassroots activists must all see themselves in the Youth Wing.”

The former Central Tongu Constituency Youth Organiser promised accountability, saying he would ensure that, where commitments are made, the executive body would periodically report on what has been achieved, what remains outstanding, and what requires collective action.

Laying out his track record, Mr Fieve said, “Under my leadership as Constituency Youth Organiser in Central Tongu, we championed a bottom-up leadership approach that empowered the party’s youth and significantly increased our vote in the constituency during the 2024 general election, through initiatives such as a functional welfare scheme for young party members and the mobilisation and fueling of more than 100 motorbikes for campaign and election day transportation.”

“I am hopeful that, with the same spirit of inclusive leadership, effective mobilisation, and youth empowerment, we can build a stronger, more united, and more formidable NDC across the Volta Region,” he added.

Mr Fieve says he envisions a Volta Youth Wing that is strong from the branch up: organised, connected, and united; where every constituency and every branch feels the presence and support of regional leadership; and where young people are not remembered only when a rally ground must be filled, or a polling station must be protected, but are developed as leaders, professionals, and citizens throughout the political cycle.

“I envision a Youth Wing that is active twelve months of the year, not only during elections, one that listens to its members, develops young leaders, connects young people to opportunity, strengthens TEIN as our leadership pipeline, generates political intelligence, communicates the party's message with confidence, protects the welfare of its members, and remains united after every internal contest.”

“As a Development Finance Expert and Mastercard Foundation Scholar, with extensive exposure to youth development in Ghana and globally through the pursuit of an MSc in Africa and International Development from the University of Edinburgh, MSc in Economics from KNUST, and BSc in Actuarial Science from KNUST, among others, I am prepared to turn this vision for the youth wing into reality,” the statement concluded.

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