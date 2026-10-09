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‘Nkoko Nketenkete’ boosts local poultry production from 4.6% to 22% in one year – Agric Minister

Source: Maxwell Agbagba   
  9 October 2026 2:55pm
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The government’s Nkoko Nketenkete programme has helped increase Ghana’s domestic poultry production from 4.6% to 22% as of May 2026, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku has said.

Speaking during an inspection of a poultry, meat and feed processing factory at Bechem in the Ahafo Region by President Mahama, Mr Opoku said the increase has been recorded after the first year of implementing the programme.

“Your Excellency, after one year of the implementation of the programme, Ghana’s domestic poultry production has increased from 4.6%, as we inherited, to 22% as of May 2026. Twenty-two per cent. This has never happened in the history of our country,” he said.

Mr Opoku said the programme has also contributed to a sustained surplus of eggs in the local market for almost a year, prompting the government to explore additional markets for producers.

He explained that President John Mahama had directed him and the Minister for Trade to engage Burkina Faso on the export of Ghanaian eggs.

According to the minister, the delegation encountered more than 20 trucks loaded with eggs at the border during the negotiations. He said clearance was subsequently granted for the trucks to enter Burkina Faso, paving the way for Ghanaian egg exports.

However, he said exports alone would not be sufficient to absorb the excess supply.
The government is therefore working with the Ministry of Education to implement the President’s directive to include eggs in meals served under the School Feeding Programme.
Mr Opoku cited the widespread sale of eggs on the streets as evidence of the increased supply.

“The evidence is seen on our streets. Everywhere you go in this country today, eggs are being sold two for five cedis. And even that, the sellers add pepper and onion free of charge,” he said.

He added that the processing factory and its accompanying feed mill would support efforts to sustain the programme and strengthen the domestic poultry value chain.

Mr Opoku said the feed mill would also use eggshells in feed preparation, providing an additional use for the by-product.

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