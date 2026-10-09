Mahama and Trade Minister champion local manufacturing during Ghato Foods visit

President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, have reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting local manufacturing following a visit to Ghato Foods Ltd in Tema.

The visit to the company, which produces tomato paste and other food products, formed part of the President’s engagement with businesses and manufacturers to assess their operations, challenges and contributions to Ghana’s industrial development.

During a tour of the facility on Thursday, October 8, 2026, President Mahama interacted with workers and encouraged them to remain dedicated to their work and support management in expanding the company’s operations.

He said expanding local manufacturing businesses would create more employment opportunities for young Ghanaians and contribute to the growth of the national economy.

President Mahama also commended the management of Ghato Foods Ltd for investing in local manufacturing, emphasising the importance of establishing and expanding production facilities to create decent jobs and strengthen Ghana’s industrial base.

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