Labour Minister, ILO Country Director strengthen partnership on decent work and jobs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director for Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Liberia, Dr Vanessa F. Phala, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on decent work, job creation, skills development and workers’ rights.
The commitment was reaffirmed when Dr Phala and an ILO delegation paid a courtesy call on the Minister to introduce the team and discuss ongoing and future areas of cooperation with the Ministry.
Dr Phala said the partnership would focus on priorities under the Decent Work Country Programme 2026–2030, including employment creation, social protection and the protection of workers’ rights.
She assured the Ministry of the ILO’s continued technical support in employment policy, labour market governance, occupational safety and health, labour legislation and productivity.
Dr Phala also highlighted key ILO-supported initiatives, including the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills, Productivity Ecosystems, Jobs and Agriculture, and ACCEL Africa, which seeks to eliminate child labour from selected supply chains.
Mr Agyekum welcomed the collaboration, emphasising the importance of skills development and productivity measurement in addressing Ghana’s employment challenges.
“Skill development to me is very key,” he said, calling for greater investment in practical and technical skills in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture and fabrication.
On labour migration, the Minister urged stronger collaboration to promote fair recruitment practices and protect Ghanaians seeking employment abroad.
“Fair recruitment is very important,” he said, stressing that Ghanaian migrant workers must be treated with dignity.
Mr Agyekum also reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating child labour and protecting children from hazardous work.
“Our future is based on these young people,” he said, underscoring the need to safeguard children and protect their opportunities for the future.
He further called for stronger occupational safety and health measures in workplaces, including basic life-support training to improve workers’ safety.
The meeting ended with both sides expressing their commitment to deepening the longstanding Ghana-ILO partnership to expand employment opportunities, improve productivity and promote decent working conditions for Ghanaians.
Latest Stories
-
TUC calls on government to urgently address striking teachers’ grievances
3 minutes
-
GHIMA sounds alarm over unlicensed practitioners handling health data, warns of threat to patient safety
23 minutes
-
Old Edubiase pupils turn to trading, farming as teachers’ strike disrupts schooling
26 minutes
-
Energy Minister commends NPA CEO for maintaining petroleum market stability amid global shocks
32 minutes
-
Armah-Kofi Buah, Sam George, other MPs among newly qualified lawyers
39 minutes
-
Ghana exporting eggs to Burkina Faso amid local surplus – Agric Minister
40 minutes
-
Governance failure in Ghanaian football and a presidential reform agenda
46 minutes
-
IJM Ghana welcomes country’s upgrade to Tier 1 in 2026 Trafficking in Persons report
47 minutes
-
REAC urges stakeholders to comply with Real Estate Act or face sanctions
48 minutes
-
‘Nkoko Nketenkete’ boosts local poultry production from 4.6% to 22% in one year – Agric Minister
1 hour
-
ARK Foundation boss warns against stigmatisation of abuse victims
1 hour
-
Health investment beginning to improve access to care – Akandoh
1 hour
-
“It is meaningless” – Parent laments as teachers’ strike leaves boarding school students idle
1 hour
-
Austin Gamey predicts possible end to teachers’ strike, urges better negotiation
2 hours
-
Mahama and Trade Minister champion local manufacturing during Ghato Foods visit
2 hours