Labour Minister banks on dialogue to end teachers’ strike, rules out alternative measures

Labour Minister Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum has expressed confidence that dialogue will resolve the ongoing strike by three teacher unions, insisting that the government will not need to resort to alternative measures to compel teachers to return to the classroom.

The Minister’s optimism follows an emergency meeting with representatives of the three teacher unions, as the government intensifies efforts to resolve the dispute over salary arrears owed to promoted teachers, conditions of service and other outstanding employment concerns.

The strike has disrupted teaching and learning in public pre-tertiary schools, putting pressure on the government to reach an agreement with the unions and restore normal academic activities.

Speaking to the media after the meeting on October 9, Mr Agyekum described the discussions as positive and expressed confidence that the parties would make significant progress towards ending the industrial action by the close of the day.

“We’ve just finished with the teacher unions. It’s been a very positive meeting, and I strongly believe that by the close of the day we should be able to have a solution to this industrial action,” he said.

He added that the negotiations had covered three key areas: the collective agreement, issues relating to teachers’ promotions and the payment of deprived-area allowances.

According to the Minister, the parties had engaged in extensive discussions on the outstanding issues, raising hopes that a mutually acceptable resolution could be reached.

Mr Agyekum said the depth of the discussions had strengthened his belief that the impasse could be resolved without the government resorting to more forceful measures.

Asked whether the government was considering alternative steps to compel the teachers to return to work should negotiations fail, the Minister dismissed the possibility, insisting that the progress made so far made such an eventuality unlikely.

He reiterated his expectation that a positive outcome would be communicated before the end of the day.

“Positively, we’ll hear something by the close of today,” he added.

For now, Mr Agyekum remains hopeful that the deadlock can be broken through dialogue, with a positive announcement expected by the close of the day.

The unions began the indefinite industrial action on Friday, September 25, after a September 24 deadline for the government to address their concerns passed without a resolution. Their grievances include unpaid promotion-related arrears, delays in negotiating a new Collective Agreement and the implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance.

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