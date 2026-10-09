Counting performances of the Black Stars – at the doom stage?

Before the Black Stars went to the 2026 World Cup, news that circulated in the media was that the team needed a coach who commands respect in the dressing room and could give the team shape and a playing identity.

It was on this basis that Coach Carlos Queiroz was appointed, and indeed we saw a little bit of his style against Wales in the 2026 pre-World Cup warm-up game. Ghanaians were hopeful after the Wales game and remained confident that Carlos Queiroz could orchestrate something against Panama- Blacks Stars' first opponent in their 2026 World Cup group.

Ghanaians were given anxious moments until that swift counter-attacking goal engineered by Caleb Yirenkyi and Antoine Semenyo to find Brandon Thomas Asante, who centered for the overlapping Yirenkyi at the near post to beat Panama 1-0 late in their first 2026 World Cup group game.

The Black Stars demonstrated masterclass defending to hold England to a 0-0 stalemate in their second 2026 World Cup group game before succumbing 2-1 to Croatia in a technically flawed game, many assumed, in their third and final game of the group. The round of thirty-two (1/32) game the Stars lost to Colombia could have given game experts a clue about what this Black Stars team was lacking.

The Ghanaian team demonstrated identical flaws in their 0-2 loss to Ivory Coast in an AFCON 2027 qualifier, an indication that, over a two-month break after the 2026 World Cup, the side had not provided any lessons to the side nor added anything at all. The brilliant defensive shape against England at the 2026 World Cup was entirely gone, and the solitary goal ammunition delivered against Panama couldn’t be replicated against the Ivorians in Bouake.

Sincere Ghanaian football fans should have been sincere with themselves after the Ivory Coast game that this Black Stars team may have nothing to offer against Gambia. Yet false hopes and overwhelming confidence in the Black Stars in the past were hoped against hope before the Gambian game in Accra.

The disappointing loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2027 qualifier may have made an urgent call to defeat the Scorpions from Gambia. After taking a welcome 2-0 lead, the Black Stars slacked to two quick goals from the Gambians before conceding a third and eventually a fourth to fall comprehensively to a very determined Gambian side. The nation was shocked at the defeat.

What does this explain about the current coach and the Black Stars team we have? The two goals against Gambia that mainly came through set pieces suggested that the present Black Stars team have still not grown in understanding of themselves on the pitch, which has a tendency to generate multiple scoring chances and goals to win games convincingly.

The other option was to have carved into that stalwart defensive shape they exhibited against England at the 2026 World Cup at least, to concretely preserve the two-goal lead which could have been enough for any tactically good side to survive the ninety minutes without struggle. There was no identity after scoring the two goals as the Black Stars allowed the Gambians space to win more possession and cancelled the two-goal lead.

Even at two-all (2-2), a technically effective coach could have decided to end the game in a draw at worst with a solid game approach that can prevent the Gambians from getting a third. If anyone should get a third goal, it should have been the Black Stars, whose followers were desperate for a win after the Ivory Coast loss.

Passion to win for the nation was the only thing that could have saved a victory for Ghana, yet the country was represented by a batch of players that lacked drive and the personal will to save the day for Ghana. Personnel with the skill to transform games were entirely missing on the pitch of play, as observed by media personnel in an analysis after the game.

Where does the Black Stars go from here? Until something is radically done, it will be very difficult for an average Ghanaian to express confidence in the Black Stars before they play Somalia. What can they offer? This sort of performance can continue if the entire team is not replaced with players who can ‘die’ on the pitch. Any top coach across the globe can have nothing to do about this team if they cannot inspire themselves on the pitch, even if he possesses the best strategies to win games.

Yes, Carlos Queiroz may be partly to blame because he was the coach, but national team players who know their duty on the pitch could have definitely offered something better. A whole national orientation is needed for the present Black Stars team. Our recruitment strategy across the administration and the playing body and how we choose our coaches is reserved for another day.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.