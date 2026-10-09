Beyond word of mouth: Bizella’s bid to build trust in Ghana’s services market

Digital services marketplace Bizella is seeking to make it easier for customers in Ghana to find vetted professionals for home repairs and personal care, while helping local service providers reach more clients.

The platform allows users to compare providers, book appointments, and make payments through a mobile app. Its services include plumbing, electrical work, air-conditioning repairs, cleaning, painting, carpentry, and beauty and hair care.

Available on Android and iOS, Bizella’s website currently highlights service coverage across Greater Accra.

The company’s proposition addresses a familiar concern for households and businesses: finding someone who can be trusted to do the job properly.

When a pipe bursts or an electrical fault develops, recommendations from friends, neighbours and colleagues can provide a useful starting point. But when those contacts are unavailable, customers may have limited information about the professionals they are considering.

Bizella is positioning itself as a way to make that decision more informed, bringing provider information, bookings and payment management into one place.

“Our founders experienced this problem firsthand and set out to build a platform where customers get peace of mind, and providers get the respect and income they deserve,” the company says on its About Us page.

Verification and payment protection

According to the company, professionals undergo a multi-step verification process before taking their first job on the platform. This covers identity, references, work history and trade certification where available, as well as professionalism standards.

Customers can review profiles, photographs of previous work and customer ratings before choosing a provider. They can also check availability and select a booking time.

The aim is to give customers more than a name and a phone number when deciding whom to hire.

Bizella says a provider’s price is displayed before a booking is confirmed. Customers can then pay through the app using mobile money or a bank card.

The company’s payment arrangement, Bizella Safepay, allows customers to pay upfront while their funds are held until they confirm that the work has been completed to their satisfaction.

This means making a payment is separate from releasing the money to the service provider. The arrangement is intended to reduce the uncertainty associated with paying before a job has been delivered.

For customers who are dissatisfied, Bizella says its support team should be contacted within 24 to 48 hours. The company states that payment remains on hold while the issue is addressed, with a resolution potentially including having the service carried out again.

Verification and payment protection are useful, but the quality of the customer experience will still depend on providers delivering the agreed work and the platform responding effectively when problems arise.

A wider market for local professionals

For service providers, Bizella offers another route to customers beyond personal recommendations and existing contacts.

A plumber, carpenter, cleaner, or beauty professional can use a digital profile to showcase previous work and make their services visible to people looking to hire.

The platform also offers tools for managing availability, handling bookings and receiving digital payments.

For skilled professionals whose businesses depend heavily on referrals, the opportunity is to reach customers outside their immediate networks. Someone seeking a service can assess their work without needing a mutual contact to make an introduction.

Customer reviews can also help providers build a visible record of their performance. Over time, that record can support a professional reputation that extends beyond individual recommendations.

Bizella’s promise will be tested beyond the booking screen: in professionals arriving as agreed, customers receiving the service they paid for, and complaints being resolved fairly. That is where a digital marketplace earns the trust that word of mouth has traditionally provided.

Bizella is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Further information is available at bizella.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.