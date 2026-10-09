Communication Minister Sam George called to the Bar

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has been called to the Ghana Bar, adding a new professional qualification to his political and public service career.

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament was among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers admitted to the Bar at a ceremony organised by the General Legal Council in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Loud cheers and applause erupt at the 2026 Ghana Legal Council Call to the Bar Ceremony as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Hon. Sam Nartey George, mounts the stage to be officially called to the Ghana Bar. https://t.co/GNh7QQSO1r — SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 9, 2026

Mr George joins the legal profession after years of academic study and professional training alongside his responsibilities as a legislator and minister.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of London, an MSc in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics, and an MA in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ahead of the ceremony, Mr George shared a message on social media expressing gratitude to God for what he described as the grace and favour that had guided his journey.

His admission to the Bar comes as he continues to lead the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, which oversees government policy on communications and the digital technology sector.

His call to the Bar marks a new chapter in his career, combining his political and public service responsibilities with formal qualification to practise law in Ghana.

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