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THE LAW 101: Overhauling Lawyer Discipline – Why the Practitioners Standards Board Bill is long overdue

Source: Samson Lardy Anyenini  
  14 September 2026 1:52pm
Samson Lardy Anyenini
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The Attorney-General Dr Dominic A. Ayine’s speech, eloquently delivered by his deputy Dr Justice Srem Sai, to open the 2026 Ghana Bar Association Annual General Conference in Ada, marks a watershed moment for legal practice in Ghana.

The announcement of the proposed LEGAL PROFESSION (PRACTITIONERS STANDARDS BOARD) BILL promises a brilliant, transformative, and long-overdue initiative aimed at repairing the fundamental structural flaws in our professional regulatory framework.

Overhauling the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) is not merely desirable; it is essential for upholding due process and restoring public confidence in the administration of justice.

What the Bill, as promised, will fix:

Absence of Investigatory & Adjudicative Separation: Under the existing framework, the fundamental divide between investigating a complaint and adjudicating it is blurred. The Bill establishes an independent Disciplinary Committee with clear, time-bound rules of procedure, guaranteeing the right to know the case against you, the right to be heard, and proportionate sanctions.

Structural Anomalies on the Bench: Sitting Superior Court judges currently serve on the GLC’s Disciplinary Committee - a quasi-judicial tribunal whose decisions are legally subject to judicial review by High Court judges. The Bill eliminates this awkward conflict of interest by creating a separately constituted board composed of lay non-lawyers and professional representatives with secured tenure.

Unreasonable Delays: Disciplinary complaints routinely drag on for years, frustrating complainants and leaving lawyers in prolonged professional limbo. The proposed Board introduces strict procedural timelines for resolving grievances.

Protection Against Harassment: Decoupling professional discipline from executive, judicial, or competitive interference ensures that disciplinary machinery can never be weaponized against practitioners by clients, rivals, the Bench, or the State.

An independent, self-governing Bar requires a disciplinary system built on pristine procedural integrity. This legislative reform will be a decisive step toward safeguarding the rights of practitioners while holding the profession to the highest standard of accountability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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