THE LAW 101: Overhauling Lawyer Discipline – Why the Practitioners Standards Board Bill is long overdue

Audio By Carbonatix
The Attorney-General Dr Dominic A. Ayine’s speech, eloquently delivered by his deputy Dr Justice Srem Sai, to open the 2026 Ghana Bar Association Annual General Conference in Ada, marks a watershed moment for legal practice in Ghana.
The announcement of the proposed LEGAL PROFESSION (PRACTITIONERS STANDARDS BOARD) BILL promises a brilliant, transformative, and long-overdue initiative aimed at repairing the fundamental structural flaws in our professional regulatory framework.
Overhauling the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) is not merely desirable; it is essential for upholding due process and restoring public confidence in the administration of justice.
What the Bill, as promised, will fix:
Absence of Investigatory & Adjudicative Separation: Under the existing framework, the fundamental divide between investigating a complaint and adjudicating it is blurred. The Bill establishes an independent Disciplinary Committee with clear, time-bound rules of procedure, guaranteeing the right to know the case against you, the right to be heard, and proportionate sanctions.
Structural Anomalies on the Bench: Sitting Superior Court judges currently serve on the GLC’s Disciplinary Committee - a quasi-judicial tribunal whose decisions are legally subject to judicial review by High Court judges. The Bill eliminates this awkward conflict of interest by creating a separately constituted board composed of lay non-lawyers and professional representatives with secured tenure.
Unreasonable Delays: Disciplinary complaints routinely drag on for years, frustrating complainants and leaving lawyers in prolonged professional limbo. The proposed Board introduces strict procedural timelines for resolving grievances.
Protection Against Harassment: Decoupling professional discipline from executive, judicial, or competitive interference ensures that disciplinary machinery can never be weaponized against practitioners by clients, rivals, the Bench, or the State.
An independent, self-governing Bar requires a disciplinary system built on pristine procedural integrity. This legislative reform will be a decisive step toward safeguarding the rights of practitioners while holding the profession to the highest standard of accountability.
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