Austin Gamey predicts possible end to teachers’ strike, urges better negotiation

Audio By Carbonatix
Labour consultant Austin Gamey has expressed optimism that striking teachers could call off their industrial action by the close of the day, urging stakeholders to strengthen their negotiation skills to prevent similar disputes in the future.
Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Friday, October 9, Gamey observed that teachers were not traditionally inclined towards strikes, describing the current situation as a difficult choice for a profession that had, for a long time, largely accepted the conditions offered to them.
According to him, the industrial action highlights the challenges that can arise when parties lack a shared understanding of the principles and processes of effective negotiation.
“I do know that our cherished teachers are not usually the type of people who want to be on strike, in fact, they are not used to this kind of business,” he said.
The labour consultant noted that teachers had historically tended to accept what was offered to them, making the current approach to resolving their grievances particularly challenging.
He argued that successful negotiations require the parties involved to understand the process and engage constructively, warning that difficulties are likely when one side is not accustomed to that approach.
Gamey expressed hope that progress had been made towards resolving the dispute, predicting that the teachers would announce a decision to end the strike by the close of the day. However, his statement represented an expectation rather than confirmation that the industrial action had been called off.
“I think that they have gone very far believing that by close of day today they will be announce a call off of this strike. I think that they will call it off,” he added.
Beyond the immediate dispute, Gamey called on all stakeholders to learn more about the principles and practical techniques of negotiation to prevent labour disagreements from escalating into industrial action.
He stressed the importance of understanding both the art and science of negotiation, suggesting that stronger negotiation skills could help the parties address disagreements early and develop lasting solutions.
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