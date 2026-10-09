Former JoyNews journalist Richard Kwadwo Nyarko called to the Bar

Audio By Carbonatix
Former JoyNews journalist Richard Kwadwo Nyarko has been called to the Ghana Bar, marking a new milestone in his professional career.
Mr Nyarko was among those admitted to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026, earning the title of Barrister and Solicitor of the Superior Court of Judicature of Ghana.
His call to the Bar marks a transition into the legal profession following his experience in journalism, where he worked with JoyNews.
The former Central Regional correspondent's achievement highlights another professional chapter for the journalist as he takes on the responsibilities associated with legal practice.
His transition from journalism to law also reflects a move into a profession that places emphasis on legal research, advocacy, and the administration of justice.
Nyarko's achievement comes as another former JoyNews journalist, Ayisha Ibrahim, has also been called to the Ghana Bar, marking a significant day for the two former colleagues as they celebrate their entry into the legal profession.
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