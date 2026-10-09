Kenteman’s Kentemusic weaves ‘Kente Love’

Eugene Nene Agyeman Cropper, widely known as Kenteman

By Kouame Koulibaly

An honest sense of adventure gripped Eugene Nene Agyeman Cropper, widely known as Kenteman, way back in the 1970s to deduce something meaningful out of the attributes of the kente fabric.

Being a bassist, singer, arranger, composer and producer, one of the approaches he resorted to was Kentemusic, a blend of Highlife and other popular music styles. He has put out songs over the years in his Kentemusic mode, and the latest is ‘Kente Love (Kente Concept).’

Kentemusic, in general, is an offering to togetherness. It emphasises love for people of all shades and backgrounds, just like how the kente fabric embraces all sorts of colours for its exquisite look.

‘Kente Love’ has a 1980s feel, a nostalgic ‘old school’ vibe that reminds one of the bygone disco era. On top of its steady beat, the song states that: Kente love is togetherness…togetherness is beautiful… kente love is agape love…kente love is unconditional love.

The track refers to Ghana as Kenteman (Kenteland) and invites all to come over to places in the Ashanti and Volta regions for genuine kente experiences. Kenteman has for many years helped bring notice to kente fashion and he does that again through his ‘Kente Love’ song.

Kenteman is Queen of Highlife, Asabia Cropper’s brother. She sings backing vocals on the ‘Kente Love’ piece. Apart from being his sister’s mentor and producer since she took up singing, he’s worked with Ghanaian bands like Sweet Talks and Black Hustlers.

The bassist also logged time with the Eboni Record label in Cote d’Ivoire in the early 1980s. He played on some of Mory Kante’s recordings when the Guinean star was on the Eboni label.

Other songs Kenteman has put out under his name over the last year or so include ‘We Wear Kente Colours,’ and ‘People of the World.’ They are items that celebrate unity and global cohesion and will be included, alongside ‘Kente Love’, in a 12-track Kentemusic album due for release soon.

‘Kente Love’ is useful for the cultural activist posture it adopts. Kenteman is not out to impress with any exceptional arrangements, solos or vocals. The track is simply a danceable, free flowing item that serves a valuable purpose of reminding everyone to be proud of what’s theirs and hold it out for the world to appreciate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.