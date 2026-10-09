Former JoyNews journalist Ayisha Ibrahim called to the Bar

Audio By Carbonatix
Former JoyNews journalist Ayisha Ibrahim has been called to the Ghana Bar, marking a significant milestone in her career in journalism and her pursuit of academic excellence.
Ibrahim, who holds two master's degrees, has added the title of Barrister and Solicitor of the Superior Court of Judicature of Ghana to her professional accomplishments after completing her legal training.
She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the University of Ghana, where she deepened her knowledge of legal theory and jurisprudence, and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Her academic journey reflects an interest in law, governance, public administration and the workings of public institutions.
The latest achievement follows years of balancing the demands of a journalism career with the rigorous academic requirements of legal education at the Ghana School of Law.
The process required her to manage her professional responsibilities alongside the demands of legal studies, including extensive reading, case analysis and preparation for examinations.
Describing the journey as difficult but rewarding, Ayisha's achievement represents the culmination of years of academic commitment and professional development.
Her call to the Bar marks a new chapter in her career, bringing together her experience in journalism and her training in law and public administration.
Ibrahim's journey also highlights the possibility of pursuing further education while maintaining a demanding professional career, offering encouragement to young people seeking to advance their education and careers.
Her achievement has been celebrated as a testament to perseverance, discipline and a commitment to continuous learning.
"Your dreams are valid, no matter how long the road," she told Myjoyonline.com.
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