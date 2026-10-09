Health Ministry declares Yellow Fever outbreak in Upper West Region

The Ministry of Health, working through the Ghana Health Service and in partnership with the World Health Organisation, has declared a Yellow Fever outbreak in some affected districts in the Upper West Region following laboratory confirmation of three cases, all of which resulted in deaths.

In a statement issued on October 9, the Ministry said the outbreak follows reports of suspected cases presenting with fever, jaundice, and bleeding in health facilities from September 9 in Sissala West and Wa West.

Samples were initially tested in the country, and further testing at the WHO-accredited laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, confirmed three cases due to yellow fever. All three cases resulted in deaths despite aggressive management by health staff.

In line with the International Health Regulations (2005) and the National Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has declared a Yellow Fever outbreak in the affected districts.

The Ministry, through the Ghana Health Service, has activated the National and Regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centres and deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected communities for case finding, surveillance, and risk communication.

It is also preparing for a targeted emergency vaccination campaign in affected and at-risk districts, including Wa West, Sissala West, and Sissala East, this month of October.

Other measures include promoting the use of insecticide repellents and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets during the day, strengthening case management at designated health facilities, heightened surveillance across the region, and intensified risk communication and community engagement activities.

The Ministry advised the public to report to the nearest health facility immediately if they experience sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, yellowing of the eyes or skin, or unusual bleeding.

It also urged the public to eliminate stagnant water around homes, use insecticide-treated nets and mosquito repellents, avoid self-medication, and rely only on official communication from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

The Ministry called on traditional and religious leaders, the media, civil society, and all citizens to support the national response, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every person in Ghana.

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