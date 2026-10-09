Transport operators slam gov’t; vow to defy suspension of preaching and hawking restrictions

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana have vowed to resist the government’s decision to suspend the implementation of Regulation 141 of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2519, insisting that preaching and hawking will not be permitted in vehicles operated by their members.

The regulation restricts preaching, hawking and other activities deemed a nuisance in moving public transport vehicles.

A high-ranking government source confirmed the suspension to Myjoyonline.com amid public debate over the restrictions and concerns raised by religious leaders and other stakeholders.

Read Also: Gov’t suspends implementation of L.I. restricting preaching and hawking in moving vehicles

In a statement issued on October 9, the operators expressed disappointment with the government’s decision, arguing that the regulation was necessary to protect passengers’ safety and comfort during journeys.

“We are disappointed in the government’s decision to ban Regulation 141,” the statement said.

The group warned that it would oppose any attempt to suspend the regulation, maintaining that the restrictions would remain in force in its members’ vehicles despite the government’s position.

“We will resist any attempt to suspend it. No preaching or hawking will be allowed in our vehicles,” the statement added.

The operators are calling for the immediate enforcement of Regulation 141, arguing that it would help create a safer and more comfortable environment for passengers using public transport.

Their stance puts them at odds with the government’s decision to suspend the regulation’s implementation and raises questions about how the restrictions will be applied in practice.

The group has nevertheless maintained that it will prohibit preaching and hawking in its members’ vehicles, regardless of the government’s decision.

The law has been in existence since 2012 but was not enforced until the recent amendment in 2026 that increased the punishment for offenders with a pledge to enforce it.

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