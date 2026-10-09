Former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Nana Ama Dokua called to Ghana Bar

Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has been called to the Ghana Bar, marking a new chapter in her professional career nearly two years after stepping away from frontline politics.

The former Member of Parliament for Akuapem North was among 1,568 newly qualified lawyers admitted to the legal profession on Friday at a ceremony organised by the General Legal Council in Accra.

Her admission comes after a period of relative quiet following the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) defeat in the December 2024 general elections, bringing renewed attention to the former legislator's academic pursuits.

“Education has no finishing line. My legal training has broadened my understanding of governance, business and people's rights. It gives me another opportunity to serve society beyond politics,” Asiamah-Adjei said.

Since leaving public office in January 2025, she has maintained a relatively low political profile, pursuing legal education away from the national spotlight.

Her successful completion of professional legal training represents another milestone in a career spanning business, politics and public administration. Asiamah-Adjei performed particularly well in Evidence, Family Law and Interpretation of Statutes, three important areas of legal education.

Her interest in law, however, predates her departure from politics. Parliamentary records from 2017 show that Asiamah-Adjei had enrolled in a distance-learning Bachelor of Laws programme at University College London in 2014, while building her political career.

A graduate of the University of Ghana, where she studied psychology and sociology, she also pursued postgraduate studies in logistics and supply chain management at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

Before entering Parliament in 2017, she held management positions in several private companies. She represented Akuapem North for two consecutive terms and served as Deputy Minister of Information before becoming Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Her legal qualification broadens her professional background, particularly in legislation, governance, business regulation and public policy.

The former deputy minister joins several prominent public figures admitted to the Bar on Friday, including Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Her admission opens opportunities for legal practice and other professional engagements, adding a new qualification to more than a decade of experience in public service and business.

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