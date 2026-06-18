Tragedy as young lawyer dies during Ghana-Panama World Cup celebration

A 26-year-old private legal practitioner has tragically died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17.

The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, a newly qualified lawyer and alumna of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was said to have collapsed moments after jubilant scenes erupted following the Black Stars' victory.

Ms Tettey, who was called to the Ghana Bar earlier this year, was working with O & A Legal Consult and was widely regarded by colleagues and friends as one of the country's promising young legal professionals.

According to eyewitness accounts, she was watching the match with friends at Standard Hostel, a private student hostel at Bomso near the KNUST campus in Kumasi, when she suddenly became unresponsive amid celebrations after the final whistle.

Friends and other patrons at the hostel immediately rushed her to the KNUST Hospital, where medical personnel battled to save her life.

Sources indicated that doctors and emergency responders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately 45 minutes in an effort to revive her. Despite the intensive medical intervention, she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The sudden passing of the young lawyer has sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity, particularly among her colleagues from KNUST, the Ghana School of Law and members of the Bar who had recently celebrated her admission to the legal profession.

Tettey",Friends and former classmates described Ms Tettey, affectionately known as "Araba Tettey," as intelligent, hardworking, compassionate and full of promise.

Many have taken to social media to express grief and pay tribute to a young professional whose legal career was only beginning.

Her death has cast a shadow over what was otherwise a moment of national celebration as Ghanaians rejoiced over the Black Stars' successful start to their World Cup campaign.

The body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy and funeral arrangements.

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