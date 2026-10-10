Gender Ministry to monitor welfare of Nana Akua Addo’s children amid domestic violence case

Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it will deploy social welfare officers to monitor the welfare of the children of Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman, amid a domestic violence case involving the family.

The decision follows a meeting between the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and Mr Norman after his discharge from hospital.

Dr Lartey had earlier visited the family and interacted with Nana Akua Addo.

However, Mr Norman was unavailable at the time as he was receiving medical care.

During her subsequent engagement with Mr Norman, the Minister emphasised the need to protect the children from conflict and situations that could compromise their safety, emotional wellbeing and development.

The Ministry said social welfare officers would monitor the children’s welfare to help safeguard their interests and ensure their safety remains a priority.

It added that it would continue collaborating with the Police and other relevant institutions to support the family while investigations into the domestic violence case continue.

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