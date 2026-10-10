Ghana must pursue BRICS partnership if it brings economic benefits – Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner and analyst Martin Kpebu says Ghana should pursue a partnership with the BRICS economic bloc if it offers tangible economic benefits to the country.

He argues that Ghana’s foreign policy should be guided by national interest rather than an exclusive alignment with traditional Western partners.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points, Mr Kpebu said the country must be willing to explore opportunities with different international partners, just as major global powers pursue relationships based on their own interests.

“I support Ghana becoming a partner, as long as it brings us economic development. We don't have much so if there is something to be gained from it, why not?” he said.

His comments come after Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the government had decided to formally apply for Ghana to join BRICS.

The government says the move is intended to diversify Ghana’s international partnerships, expand economic opportunities and strengthen cooperation with countries in the Global South.

Mr Kpebu dismissed concerns that Ghana’s engagement with BRICS would automatically undermine its longstanding relationship with the United States.

He noted that Ghana and the US have maintained diplomatic and economic ties over several decades, arguing that those relationships would not necessarily collapse because Ghana sought cooperation with other economic blocs.

“The U.S. is not going to run out of Ghana overnight because we join BRICS,” he said.

According to him, Ghana’s engagement with alternative economic partners could also encourage traditional allies to attach greater value to their relationship with the country.

He argued that international relations are driven largely by national interest, and Ghana should adopt a similar approach in determining its partnerships.

“What do we gain by continuing to say, ‘Oh, we are with the U.S., we are with the UK, so we can’t join BRICS?’” he asked.

Mr Kpebu further compared international relations to competition for attention, suggesting that Ghana’s willingness to explore other partnerships could strengthen its position in dealings with existing allies.

He clarified that his support was for Ghana pursuing partner status with BRICS rather than necessarily seeking full membership immediately.

“ As long as we’re going to get benefits, let’s go for it,” he said.

BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded to include additional members. The grouping seeks to strengthen economic cooperation and increase the influence of emerging economies in global affairs.

Mr Kpebu’s comments add to the debate over how Ghana can pursue new economic opportunities while managing its existing diplomatic relationships.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.