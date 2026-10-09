UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit: Trade Resource Centre to help businesses maximise UK-Ghana trade opportunities

Executive Director of the UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiamah, in a symbolic handshake with Eugene T. Sangmortey, UK-Ghana JET Team Lead, at the launch of the Trade Resource Centre

In a significant boost to UK-Ghana trade and investment relations, the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), in partnership with the UK-Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) Programme, has launched the UK-Ghana Trade Resource Centre, a practical market-access platform designed to help businesses identify opportunities, navigate export requirements and build commercial partnerships between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The UK and Ghana enjoy strong trade relations, with total bilateral trade reaching approximately £1.6 billion in the year to Q1 2026. Yet, despite this progress, significant untapped opportunities remain for businesses in both countries. The Trade Resource Centre has been established to help bridge information gaps, connect businesses with the right partners, and support firms to take greater advantage of opportunities under the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement.

The launch formed one of the major outcomes of the UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit 2026, a three-day event which brought together government leaders, investors, business executives and trade stakeholders from both countries under the theme, “A Decade of Trust, A Future Always On: Scaling the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.”

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of the UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiamah, described the Centre as a significant step toward addressing the information and market-access challenges faced by businesses seeking to trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

"The Trade Resource Centre represents our commitment to moving beyond conversations about trade and providing businesses with practical support to succeed. Whether a Ghanaian exporter is looking to access the UK market or a UK company is seeking opportunities in Ghana, the Centre will provide the guidance, connections, and market intelligence needed to make those journeys easier and more successful," Ms. Kyiamah remarked.

The Trade Resource Centre has been established as a core UKGCC function aimed at helping Ghana and UK businesses navigate the bilateral trade landscape, connect with the right partners and maximise opportunities under the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement (TPA). It will operate as a practical support platform providing guidance, market intelligence, business linkages and trade facilitation services

Benefit to Exporters and Importers

The Centre is expected to be particularly beneficial to exporters and importers seeking to take advantage of opportunities created by the UK-Ghana TPA.

For export-ready Ghanaian businesses, the Centre will provide market-specific guidance, export readiness support, referrals to technical expertise, and connections to British buyers and commercial networks. It will also work with partners to identify export-ready firms and facilitate business matchmaking opportunities.

On the other hand, importers and UK businesses interested in sourcing from Ghana will gain access to market intelligence, industry networks, partner referrals and commercial linkage support designed to improve trade flows between both countries.

The Centre will also collaborate with key institutions including the UK’s Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) in Accra, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), sector associations, and finance providers to ensure businesses receive coordinated support.

Economic Impact

Speaking on behalf of the UK- Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) Programme, Eugene Sangmortey, Team Lead, said the initiative aligned with broader efforts to strengthen trade competitiveness and support private-sector growth.

"The UK remains an important trade partner for Ghana; leveraging the TPA to deepen access to the UK market for Ghanaian manufacturers and exporters is crucial to business growth, trade diversification, job creation and economic transformation. The Trade Resource Centre is that practical mechanism that will drive achievement of this ambition and support exporters to overcome information barriers, improve export market readiness, and connect with viable opportunities that will drive growth, unlock investment and create quality jobs."

Mr. Sangmortey also highlighted UK-Ghana JET’s strategic role in supporting Ghana’s industrial transformation, noting that through their support, in the form of technical assistance, the government has approved industrial policy frameworks covering automotive components manufacturing, textiles and garments and pharmaceuticals.

These frameworks will be instrumental in strengthening Ghana’s manufacturing ecosystem, attract investment and create thousands of jobs when fully implemented.

Strengthening the Growth Partnership

The launch of the Trade Resource Centre reinforces the growing focus on translating the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership into tangible commercial outcomes and follows discussions throughout the Summit on investment promotion, trade facilitation, market access, and business expansion.

Industry stakeholders at the Summit described the Centre as one of the most practical outcomes of the event, with the potential to improve access to information, reduce transaction barriers and strengthen the participation of businesses in UK-Ghana trade.

The three-day UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Summit 2026 is being supported by leading institutions and businesses, including GCB Bank PLC, PwC Ghana LTD., UK Government's flagship Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) programme, Fidelity Bank Ghana LTD., Ecobank Ghana PLC, Vivo Energy Ghana LTD., Quao Realty, DMA Invest, Aqua Africa, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, UniChem Ghana LTD., Kasapreko PLC, and media partner, The Business Year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.