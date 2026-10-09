Embassy of Denmark celebrates World Maritime Day

The Embassy of Denmark in Accra has hosted an event to celebrate World Maritime Day and mark the 10-year hallmark for the Danish Maritime Security Programme for the Gulf of Guinea.

The event, which brought together partners from across the maritime security, commercial, and regulatory sectors, was accompanied by a superb exhibition of maritime art.

This year’s World Maritime Day is themed, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”. It mirrors Denmark’s decade-long effort to translate international maritime policies into tangible action in the Gulf of Guinea. The Denmark Ambassador to Ghana, Jakob Linulf, highlighted Denmark’s strategic collaboration with Ghana in maritime.

“As a seafaring nation, Denmark understands the importance of safe seas, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based maritime order. For a decade now, Denmark has worked closely with Ghana to ensure today’s safe and open sea lanes in Gulf of Guinea, which are vital for international trade, economic development, and the livelihoods of millions of people”, Ambassador Linulf stated,

Denmark in 2026 commenced the implementation of the Danish Maritime Security Programme for the Gulf of Guinea, funded through the Danish Peace and Stabilization Fund. Now in its third phase (2022-2026), the programme addresses the full maritime criminal justice chain through a comprehensive approach combining diplomacy, development assistance, and military support, in close partnership with national, regional, and international actors, including Ghana.

Under the programme, Denmark’s support is centred on three pillars. The first being, Normative work, supporting the development of strategic, legal, and operational frameworks for maritime security and governance, in line with regional and international frameworks. Examples are the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, UNCLOS, and the SUA Convention.

The second isCapacity building, for both military personnel, including Ghana Navy’s Special Boat Squadron, and civilian actors in law enforcement, prosecution, and inter-agency coordination, delivered through partners such as UNODC, INTERPOL, KAIPTC, and Royal Danish Defence College. The final focuses on Equipment and infrastructure support, strengthening the operational capability of regional and national maritime security institutions.

As a seafaring nation, Denmark remains firmly committed to international legal and policy frameworks that promote freedom of navigation, maritime safety, and the protection of seafarers, a commitment underscored by the fact that approximately 90% of global trade by volume is transported by sea.

A maritime-themed art exhibition presented three commissioned works by Ghanaian and international artists, Emmanuel Aggrey Tieku, Fang Wang Linulf, and Patrick Tagoe-Turkson, exploring maritime pollution, ocean-borne waste, and the lived coastal realities of the Gulf of Guinea, raising awareness of ocean ecology, coastal memory and the human dimensions of maritime governance.

Embassy of Denmark celebrates World Maritime Day

The Embassy of Denmark in Accra has hosted an event to celebrate World Maritime Day and mark the 10-year hallmark for the Danish Maritime Security Programme for the Gulf of Guinea.

The event, which brought together partners from across the maritime security, commercial, and regulatory sectors, was accompanied by a superb exhibition of maritime art.

This year’s World Maritime Day is themed, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”. It mirrors Denmark’s decade-long effort to translate international maritime policies into tangible action in the Gulf of Guinea. The Denmark Ambassador to Ghana, Jakob Linulf highlighted Denmark’s strategic collaboration with Ghana in maritime.

“As a seafaring nation, Denmark understands the importance of safe seas, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based maritime order. For a decade now, Denmark has worked closely with Ghana to ensure today’s safe and open sea lanes in Gulf of Guinea, which are vital for international trade, economic development, and the livelihoods of millions of people”, Ambassador Linulf stated,

Denmark in 2026 commenced the implementation of the Danish Maritime Security Programme for the Gulf of Guinea, funded through the Danish Peace and Stabilization Fund. Now in its third phase (2022-2026), the programme addresses the full maritime criminal justice chain through a comprehensive approach combining diplomacy, development assistance, and military support, in close partnership with national, regional, and international actors, including Ghana.

Under the programme, Denmark’s support is centred on three pillars. The first being, Normative work, supporting the development of strategic, legal, and operational frameworks for maritime security and governance, in line with regional and international frameworks. Examples are the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, UNCLOS, and the SUA Convention.

The second isCapacity building, for both military personnel, including Ghana Navy’s Special Boat Squadron, and civilian actors in law enforcement, prosecution, and inter-agency coordination, delivered through partners such as UNODC, INTERPOL, KAIPTC, and Royal Danish Defence College. The final focuses on Equipment and infrastructure support, strengthening the operational capability of regional and national maritime security institutions.

As a seafaring nation, Denmark remains firmly committed to international legal and policy frameworks that promote freedom of navigation, maritime safety, and the protection of seafarers, a commitment underscored by the fact that approximately 90% of global trade by volume is transported by sea.

A maritime-themed art exhibition presented three commissioned works by Ghanaian and international artists, Emmanuel Aggrey Tieku, Fang Wang Linulf, and Patrick Tagoe-Turkson, exploring maritime pollution, ocean-borne waste, and the lived coastal realities of the Gulf of Guinea, raising awareness of ocean ecology, coastal memory and the human dimensions of maritime governance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.