ActionAid Ghana calls for an end to child marriage, greater investment in girls’ rights

Audio By Carbonatix
ActionAid Ghana has called for stronger measures to end child marriage and school-related abuse, urging government and community leaders to invest more in girls’ rights, education and leadership.
The call was made during the 2026 International Day of the Girl-Child celebration in Techiman, Bono East Region, held under the theme “End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights.”
Addressing traditional leaders, educators, students and other stakeholders, ActionAid Ghana’s Regional Programme Manager, Kwame Afram Denkyira, said girls should be recognised as rights-holders and agents of change rather than victims in need of rescue.
“We say ayikoo to our girls,” he said. “Girls are not victims to be saved but rights holders and agents of liberation who deserve justice, resources, and power.”
Mr Denkyira identified school-related gender-based violence, early and forced marriage, digital exclusion and the effects of climate change and austerity measures among the challenges confronting girls.
He said recent cases of sexual abuse in schools reflected deeper structural inequalities and failures that required accountability and action.
According to him, silence, impunity and patriarchal power can protect perpetrators at the expense of survivors, making it necessary to strengthen systems that safeguard girls and ensure justice.
Techiman Municipal Girl-Child Coordinator Ellen White Opoku said ending child marriage required a collective effort involving parents, traditional authorities, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies.
She called for decisive action against perpetrators, warning that abuse and exploitation could deprive girls of their childhood and limit their future opportunities.
ActionAid Ghana urged the government, Parliament, local authorities and traditional leaders to take practical steps to protect girls and expand their opportunities.
The organisation called for stronger accountability for child marriage and abuse, survivor-centred support and safer, gender-responsive schools.
It also urged increased investment in quality education, mentorship, healthcare and digital access, particularly for girls in rural communities.
Other recommendations included the full implementation of existing child protection laws, including the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), and the adoption of gender-responsive budgets that prioritise girls’ rights and leadership.
A message from ActionAid Ghana’s Country Director reinforced the organisation’s position that investment in girls should be treated as a matter of justice rather than charity.
“Girls in Ghana are not victims to be rescued; they are rights-holders and leaders who are shaping the future of our country,” the message stated.
“Girls are not the future; they are the leaders of today. When we deliver justice and tear down barriers, their power transforms our country.”
ActionAid Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to working with traditional authorities, education stakeholders and communities in the Bono East Region to advance equality, dignity and justice for girls.
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