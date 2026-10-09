Ghana housing finance conference adopts communiqué to improve affordable housing access

The National Conference on Housing Finance 2026 has adopted a communiqué committing government, financial institutions, housing developers, labour organisations and other stakeholders to coordinated action to improve access to affordable housing in Ghana.

The communiqué, adopted at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, October 8, outlines measures to address barriers to housing finance, promote affordable housing delivery and advance the goal of “Adequate Housing for All.”

The conference was convened by the National Housing Fund (NHF) in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, bringing together representatives of government, regulators, development partners, employers, academia and civil society.

Under the agreement, the NHF has been tasked with coordinating implementation of the commitments and monitoring progress.

The NHF pledged to promote innovation in the housing finance sector and expand access to financing for prospective homeowners and housing developers.

It committed to developing risk-sharing, guarantee, and other mechanisms to reduce financing barriers, as well as promoting affordable housing finance products for workers in both the formal and informal sectors.

The fund also plans to lead the establishment of a national homebuyers database and digital marketplace to connect housing demand with available homes and finance providers.

Other commitments include mobilising private investment, supporting social housing for vulnerable and underserved groups, and establishing mechanisms to monitor and report on progress.

Workers and labour organisations pledged to promote responsible savings and financial planning to support homeownership.

They also committed to participating in housing finance programmes and advocating for solutions that reflect the circumstances of workers in both formal and informal employment.

The groups said they would collaborate with government, the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), the NHF and financial institutions to develop sustainable pathways to affordable housing.

They further pledged to advocate for inclusive housing policies to ensure workers are not excluded from homeownership opportunities.

GREDA committed to promoting the use of appropriate local building materials and improving efficiency in housing delivery to help reduce construction costs and house prices.

The association also pledged to encourage green and climate-resilient building practices and collaborate with government, the NHF, financial institutions, workers and employers to develop affordable housing schemes.

The communiqué emphasises that improving access to adequate housing will require coordinated action on financing, land administration, urban planning, infrastructure, affordability, sustainability and institutional effectiveness.

It also calls for the commitments to be translated into measurable actions, with progress reviewed periodically and dialogue sustained among stakeholders.

“The Conference further commits to translating these resolutions into measurable actions, tracking progress periodically and sustaining dialogue among stakeholders to build an accessible, affordable, sustainable and inclusive housing finance system for Ghana,” the communiqué stated.

Ghana’s housing deficit has been estimated at more than 1.8 million units, while rapid urbanisation and rising construction costs continue to complicate efforts to provide affordable homes.

Access to housing finance remains a significant challenge, particularly for informal sector workers, many of whom may not have the regular income documentation or conventional employment arrangements required by traditional mortgage providers.

The conference sought to bring stakeholders across the housing sector together to identify coordinated responses to these challenges.

The NHF is expected to lead efforts to implement the agreed commitments and track progress towards the conference’s goal of adequate housing for all.

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