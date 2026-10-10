GPL 2026/27: Darkwah Wiafe’s winner sees All Blacks beat Kotoko

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko suffered defeat on matchday six of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) following their loss to Swedru All Blacks.
The two teams faced off on Saturday, October 10, with Asante Kotoko hoping to make it two wins out of two since the departure of Eric Tinkler.
However, All Blacks condemned them to their second defeat of the camp, as they claimed a 1-0 win at home.
The Porcupine Warriors came into the fixture on the back of a narrow win over Karela United in their last game, while All Blacks came into this game having lost to Aduana Football Club in their last league outing.
Despite a confident start to the game in Swedru, Kotoko created very few chances but were kept in the game by their goalkeeper, who made numerous saves to keep out the threat of the home side, heading into the break at 0-0.
The return from recess saw a similar style, with All Blacks throwing everything at Kotoko, but once again Aziz Dari was on hand to keep his side in the game.
When it looked as if the Kumasi-based side were going to leave Swedru with a point, they conceded a penalty.
The penalty was converted by Darkwah Wiafe to give All Blacks all three points and move them to eight points after six games played.
They also go level with Kotoko who now have two wins, two draws and two defeats from six games so far this season.
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